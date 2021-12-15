How to spread Christmas cheer instead of fires

KENTUCKY. (WYMT) - As the lights start to go up and trees start to enter homes, it is important to remember how to keep the decorations merry instead of scary.

Officials with the Pikeville Fire Department said it is important to keep trees and other decorations away from heat sources.

“When we’re using heat sources we want to make sure to keep ventilated,” said Nick Fleming, the fire department’s Public Information Officer. “So, gas heat, propane heat, all has to have ventilation, so keep windows cracked and things like that to where we can get proper ventilation to keep everyone safe.”

Another thing he said people should do is make sure all decorations, especially lights, are in good condition.

“We really just want to inspect our lights and our decorations before we put them up, make sure that there’s no damage to the cords, there’s no bulbs broken or missing, we just want to check all that,” said Fleming. “If there is any of that present we want to just replace it.”

He added that a lot of safety measures involve just keeping an eye on everything and making sure nothing goes wrong or is in a dangerous position.

