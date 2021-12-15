First shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived to Baptist Health Corbin one year ago

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One year ago, on December 15, 2020, Baptist Health Corbin received its first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines.

WYMT reached out to Josh Bowling, Pharmacy Manager at Baptist Health Corbin, and asked how he reflects on the past year.

His answers are below:

What was it like when Baptist Health Corbin received its first shipment of COVID vaccines?

- We received our first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines one year ago on 12/15/2020. It was surreal, like watching something from a movie. We had checked the tracking information, so we knew the shipment would be arriving at any moment.

There was obviously so much anticipation and excitement because it was the first shipment, but there was also nervousness because of the significance and unfamiliarity of the vaccine.

We had never received or stored a medication at ultra-cold storage of negative 70 degrees. The vaccine was new and in short supply, so we didn’t want to make an error like dropping the vials or improperly storing it. When the vaccine was transferred into our ultra-cold freezer without any issues, we were all relieved and thankful.

Which manufacturer and how many?

- We received Pfizer. It was 195 vials, which at that time was 975 doses.

Did you think we would get a vaccine as fast as we did?

- At the start of the pandemic back in early 2020, I did not think a vaccine would be available so quickly. I thought best scenario would have been 2-3 years. However, we live in a time where technology has gotten so advanced. It was amazing how everything came together to get the vaccine so quickly.

Any medical literature or scientific information about COVID-19 was shared across the world and became free to anyone to access. We were able to use a technology (mRNA) that had been studied for years and quickly apply it to the coronavirus to quickly develop a vaccine.

Looking back one year ago, did you think the vaccine would have provided so much hope?

- Yes, I did. I remember how hopeless and helpless I felt when we had our first COVID patient in the hospital. At the time, there weren’t any good recommendations for treatments.

As that patient started to decline, basically all we could is watch and provide supportive care. A year ago when we received the vaccine, I remember feeling relieved and hopeful that we finally had something available that could prevent the progression to severe disease of COVID-19 and that also could prevent the disease entirely. It is truly amazing how effective the vaccine is.

How many vaccines have you given to date?

- Baptist Health Corbin has administered over 44,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.

What was it like to see the first person get a COVID shot at BHC?

- I was fortunate to be able to witness our initial vaccinations and was also one of the first set to receive them. I was thankful to be a part of what would be a historic event and excited to finally be able to have something to give to patients that would prevent this terrible disease.

