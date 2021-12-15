Advertisement

Families come together in Mayfield to clean up soccer field, giving kids place to play

By Amber Philpott
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - It looks like a war zone in the city of Mayfield. Very little is standing, and what is left is destroyed.

In the middle of all this chaos, there were children playing Tuesday afternoon while adults helped clean up. And for some who don’t even live there, they said cleaning up areas where children used to play is something they can do for the youngest of storm victims.

It is a scene that is almost unbelievable to the eye when you crest the hill into Mayfield, a town ripped to shreds by a massive tornado, nothing in its path spared.

“I’ve taken some pictures and videos and when I try to show people, it just doesn’t even do any justice at all to the total devastation, it’s just gone,” said Brian Flowers.

Flowers grew up in Mayfield, and his son once played on a soccer field now littered with bits of debris. They came out to try and give back to a community that gave him so much.

“Show him a little work ethic and how to think about others and not yourself and just do everything we possibly can to help,” said Flowers.

Amid all this destruction, that’s what so many are trying to do-- find a way to help pick up the pieces. For one grandfather, with a grandson who loves to play soccer on this field, that’s why he was called to be in Mayfield.

He said all around him, the scene is like a war zone. Something he saw once in Joplin, Missouri.

“I was there right after they had their tornado there. All the trees stripped down of all the branches, it’s just very sad, a lot of loss of life here today or this week,” said a man cleaning up.

It’s just one area, but a lot that people hope will one day be filled with children playing, and not storm debris.

