Essential worker emergency payment plan considered by Kentucky lawmakers

By Ethan Sirles and Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Nurses, first responders and other essential workers are asking Kentucky lawmakers for some of the rescue plan money after they continued working through the pandemic.

There is a $400 million rescue plan that lawmakers are deciding how to distribute. Healthcare professionals and educators are asking for some of it because they had to work in pandemic conditions.

A dozen essential workers were scheduled to speak in front of a committee at the Kentucky capitol on Wednesday, but many more showed up to share their thoughts.

“I salute you, for the challenge you have taken, particularly over the last two years now,” said Representative Derrick Graham (D), of Frankfort.

Teachers and teacher groups talked about working and adapting during the pandemic, from teaching at home to traveling on school buses to pick up packets, to facing uncertain risks to their own health.

“I didn’t calculate the hours I worked from March to May that year,” said Lori McKeehan, an elementary school teacher from Knox County. “But I can assure you most of the work I did occurred outside the traditional 8 to 3 schedule.”

Educators say the dedication teachers showed during the pandemic was seen again more recently, in western Kentucky when some teachers went door to door to check on their students.

