Corbin man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Corbin man was arrested Tuesday on drug trafficking charges after what deputies call a “lengthy” investigation.
42-year-old Douglas Warfield of Corbin was arrested in what officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department are calling a “significant arrest.”
He was arrested at a home in the Indian Creek community on Route 6 and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (more than two grams of meth).
He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.
