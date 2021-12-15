Advertisement

Corbin man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Douglas Warfield of Corbin was arrested Tuesday afternoon, December 14, 2021 after what the...
Douglas Warfield of Corbin was arrested Tuesday afternoon, December 14, 2021 after what the Knox County Sheriff's Department is calling a "lengthy drug trafficking investigation."(Knox County Detention Center)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Corbin man was arrested Tuesday on drug trafficking charges after what deputies call a “lengthy” investigation.

42-year-old Douglas Warfield of Corbin was arrested in what officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department are calling a “significant arrest.”

He was arrested at a home in the Indian Creek community on Route 6 and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (more than two grams of meth).

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

