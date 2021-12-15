Corbin man arrested on drug trafficking charges

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Corbin man was arrested Tuesday on drug trafficking charges after what deputies call a “lengthy” investigation.

42-year-old Douglas Warfield of Corbin was arrested in what officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department are calling a “significant arrest.”

He was arrested at a home in the Indian Creek community on Route 6 and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (more than two grams of meth).

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

