Cell phones in several Eastern Kentucky counties affected by outages

(WAVE 3 News)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Wireless customers in a few counties are experiencing outages Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Appalachian Wireless said the company has been actively working on a fiber related outages.

The outage is impacting Breathitt, Lee, Leslie and Perry counties.

“Our expectation is it will be resolved within a couple hours. This outage is not widespread,” the spokesperson said.

We will update this story when service is restored.

