Belfry running back named Kentucky’s Mr. Football

Isaac Dixon Belfry football
Isaac Dixon Belfry football(WYMT)
By Courier Journal News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Isaac Dixon, a Belfry senior, was named Mr. Football by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association, according to our news partners at the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Dixon, a running back for the Pirates, ranked third in the state with 1,986 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns.

“Isaac has all the earmarks of a great back — speed, agility, balance, power - but more importantly he has a great will,” Belfry coach Philip Haywood said. “People got a glimpse in the championship game of what we saw every week.”

