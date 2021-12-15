Advertisement

ARH Our Lady of the Way hosts drive-through Christmas giveaway

Mr. and Mrs. Claus were also spotted at ARH's toy giveaway in Floyd County.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus were also spotted at ARH's toy giveaway in Floyd County.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ARH Our Lady of the Way Hospital in Martin, Ky. hosted its second drive-through toy giveaway to get into the Christmas spirit and help families and children have a great Christmas.

“For many years we actually had our event in the hospital,” said ARH Our Lady of the Way Community CEO Kathy Stumbo. “With COVID, we really couldn’t have an event inside the hospital, so last year we got the idea to have a drive-through Santa event.”

The hospital partners with Hasbro to bring thousands of toys to the children of Floyd County.

“We’re just taking that opportunity to give back to our community,” said ARH Our Lady of the Way Clinic Administrator Sonya Roberts. “We’re in the spirit and we just want to share some love and some appreciation by giving back.”

ARH officials hope the event can reach families throughout the region and expand the hospital’s reach further.

“That’s really part of being healthy and well and happy, so it’s really an extension of what we do every day and it’s really an extension of our mission,” said Stumbo.

Stumbo also said ARH plans to keep the tradition alive and continue the toy giveaway for many years to come.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby Valley High School sophomore Collier Fuller was caught with his character on display as...
Character like Collier: Sideline prayer shot shared across social media
‘They stole something from all of us’ : Family remembers life of Lois Adams
‘They stole something from all of us’: Family remembers life of Lois Adams
Dispatch: Semi-truck crashes into Prestonsburg apartment complex
Willie Belcher
Laurel County deputies looking for missing hunter
Person hit, killed in Laurel County crash

Latest News

ARH
ARH Our Lady of the Way hosts drive-through Christmas giveaway - 6pm
Dr. Jerald F. Combs died Monday after a long illness.
UPIKE College of Optometry announces death of eye center namesake
Families come together in Mayfield to clean up soccer field, giving kids place to play
Families come together in Mayfield to clean up soccer field, giving kids place to play
ARH Mountain Student Achiever
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Sylvia Ratliff