ARH Our Lady of the Way hosts drive-through Christmas giveaway

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ARH Our Lady of the Way Hospital in Martin, Ky. hosted its second drive-through toy giveaway to get into the Christmas spirit and help families and children have a great Christmas.

“For many years we actually had our event in the hospital,” said ARH Our Lady of the Way Community CEO Kathy Stumbo. “With COVID, we really couldn’t have an event inside the hospital, so last year we got the idea to have a drive-through Santa event.”

The hospital partners with Hasbro to bring thousands of toys to the children of Floyd County.

“We’re just taking that opportunity to give back to our community,” said ARH Our Lady of the Way Clinic Administrator Sonya Roberts. “We’re in the spirit and we just want to share some love and some appreciation by giving back.”

ARH officials hope the event can reach families throughout the region and expand the hospital’s reach further.

“That’s really part of being healthy and well and happy, so it’s really an extension of what we do every day and it’s really an extension of our mission,” said Stumbo.

Stumbo also said ARH plans to keep the tradition alive and continue the toy giveaway for many years to come.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.