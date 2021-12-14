WVa not giving road skills tests at Logan office for now

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP/WYMT) - West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles said it is not giving road skills tests at the regional office in Logan until further notice.

DMV officials said in a news release Monday that the Logan office is not giving the tests due to a COVID-related staffing shortage.

Other business transactions and knowledge testing will continue as normal.

Driver’s license skills testing is available at other regional offices in the area, including Kanawha City, Huntington, Beckley, Winfield and Williamson.

More information is available at the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov.

