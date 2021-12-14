Advertisement

WVa not giving road skills tests at Logan office for now

Generic DMV photo.
Generic DMV photo.(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOGAN, W.Va. (AP/WYMT) - West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles said it is not giving road skills tests at the regional office in Logan until further notice.

DMV officials said in a news release Monday that the Logan office is not giving the tests due to a COVID-related staffing shortage.

Other business transactions and knowledge testing will continue as normal.

Driver’s license skills testing is available at other regional offices in the area, including Kanawha City, Huntington, Beckley, Winfield and Williamson.

More information is available at the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Dawson Springs residents find hope in each other after tornado
