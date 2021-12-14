Advertisement

Woman survives after being given 10% chance to live while battling delta variant

By Jasmine Ramirez and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13/Gray News) – A woman in Arizona said it’s a miracle she’s alive after a long battle with the delta variant of COVID-19.

According to KOLD, retired athlete Jen Beck was hospitalized for more than four months and was on the brink of death after contracting COVID.

“I was given a 10% chance of survival,” Beck said. “When they had to do dialysis, I had a less than 2% chance of survival. They took my sister and girlfriend into the chapel at TMC to talk about pulling the plug and planning my funeral.”

She said the delta variant caused extreme complications and part of her lung had to be removed.

“I had Klebsiella pneumonia, fungal infection, bilateral pleural effusion, my entire chest cavity filled with fluid and MRSA all in my lungs,” she explained.

With all odds against her, Beck managed to pull through and was able to go home in November.

“I was learning how to walk, use my hands, how to feed myself because I was bedridden for 15 weeks,” she said.

Beck said she didn’t get vaccinated before she got sick but has since received the first dose.

“It’s a personal choice, and obviously the goal is to not wind up like me,” she said.

Beck said her near-death experience has taught her to never take anything for granted.

“Everything happens for a reason. I don’t know if I needed to be knocked down a peg or if my story is able to help others,” she said.

She’s hopeful her story of survival will help others stay optimistic.

Copyright 2021 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby Valley High School sophomore Collier Fuller was caught with his character on display as...
Character like Collier: Sideline prayer shot shared across social media
KSP: Death investigation in Letcher County
Willie Belcher
Laurel County deputies looking for missing hunter
Person hit, killed in Laurel County crash
Gov. Andy Beshear: 74 confirmed dead after Western Kentucky tornado

Latest News

The House is expected to vote on whether to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows...
House to vote on holding Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl in Alabama
A well-known pediatrician says travel with young children doesn't have to be overwhelming....
Tips on traveling with kids this holiday season
Billy West received his last text from his mother just moments before a tornado took her life...
Man gets last text from mom as tornado hits Kentucky community
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
Omicron is milder, better at evading vaccines, study suggests