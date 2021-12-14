Western Kentuckians need blood donations following tornado tragedy

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After the recent tragedy in Western Kentucky, people all over the state are rallying together to gather supplies for those in need. There is still something else that several Western Kentuckians need right now, though - blood.

With many left injured, Western Kentucky is in need of blood, and blood centers across the Commonwealth are encouraging people to donate.

“You know, we see a lot of pictures of the damage to property but there’s also a lot of people out in Western Kentucky that need our help,” said Angie Hatton, Kentucky state representative for the 94th district. “Donating blood is one really good way to do that.”

Hatton says the state legislature is coming together to host a blood drive, but there are also several other places to donate blood.

Many hospitals are treating storm victims. To find a donation site near you, you can visit the Kentucky Blood Center’s website or the American Red Cross’ website.

