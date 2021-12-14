Advertisement

Toyota donating $500,000 to help Kentucky tornado victims

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Several organizations are stepping up to help Western Kentucky tornado victims.

Tuesday, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky announced they’re donating $500,000 to help with relief efforts.

MORE

Half of that money will go to the Community Foundation of West Kentucky to help with immediate needs. The other half will go to SBP, which was founded to help communities rebuild.

They helped more than 1,600 families after Hurricane Katrina.

That’s not all Toyota is giving.

“In addition, do you know, besides our own donation, we are going to match our team member donations to these two organizations, not just one for one, but two for one,” said TMMK President Susan Elkington. “Because we believe so heavily in the importance of our community and being able to support each other especially during times of crisis.

Elkington said they are also challenging other businesses in Kentucky to donate.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby Valley High School sophomore Collier Fuller was caught with his character on display as...
Character like Collier: Sideline prayer shot shared across social media
‘They stole something from all of us’ : Family remembers life of Lois Adams
‘They stole something from all of us’: Family remembers life of Lois Adams
Willie Belcher
Laurel County deputies looking for missing hunter
Person hit, killed in Laurel County crash
Gov. Andy Beshear: 74 confirmed dead after Western Kentucky tornado

Latest News

Western Kentuckians need blood donations following tornado tragedy
Toyota donating $500,000 to help Kentucky tornado victims
WATCH | Toyota donating $500,000 to help Kentucky tornado victims
The devastating tornadoes hit just weeks before Christmas, leaving many families without...
Ky. First Lady, Fayette Co. Sheriff’s Office partner for toy drive to help kids affected by tornadoes
Dispatch: Semi-truck crashes into Prestonsburg apartment complex
Public school districts in eastern Kentucky are pulling together to help families in western...
Eastern Kentucky schools collect donations for Western Kentucky families