Top 5 Plays - High School Basketball Week 2

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Classic has come to an end and the high school season is in full swing. Here are this week’s Top 5 Plays sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services.

No. 5 - Perry Central’s Rydge Beverly to Landon Napier in the Mountain Classic title game.

No. 4 - Shelby Valley’s Cassidy Rowe passes to Alyssa Elswick to score.

No. 3 - Paintsville’s Fugate brothers work together for a three-pointer.

No. 2 - Harlan’s Jae’dyn Gist passes from the ground to Kyler McClendon for three.

No. 2 - Williamsburg’s Micah Steely buzzer-beater win.

