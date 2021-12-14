School safety expert gives tips on how to keep Kentucky students safe from threats

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With recent terroristic threats and school shootings, educators and those who work alongside them are working tirelessly to ensure students not only are safe in the classroom, but they feel safe as well.

“We’re in a day and time where things are a little bit more dangerous than they ever have been, and you know, you’ve seen just how many things are starting to occur around our country, our state, and in our local communities,” said Jon Akers, Executive Director of the Kentucky Center for School Safety.

In order to prevent any dangerous situations from happening, Akers said its important for educators to build impactful relationships with their students.

“If the kid really feels that the teacher truly cares for him and her, then they’re more apt to listen to what a teacher is saying in a time of emergency or they might say, ‘hey, I heard something the other day that doesn’t sound right, you might want to look into this,’” he said.

Although many educators are focused on keeping students safe throughout the school day, parents, guardians and mentors must stay vigilant in monitoring what kids are saying and how they’re acting outside of the classroom.

“Many loving adults, families and in the schools, are really there to try to protect you the best they can,” said Akers. “We have plans from eight o’clock to three o’clock to protect you when you’re in our schools, we encourage the parents and guardians and mentors to do the same thing with their children at home.”

This includes monitoring your child’s social media usage and knowing where they are and who they’re with when they’re not at school.

Akers also added that its important to express to your children about the consequences that come with negative actions:

“I think the more that we can hold these kids accountable in the judicial system, maybe that would serve as a deterrent,” he said.

Akers said he praises educators on how well they’ve navigated things throughout the pandemic, and that Kentucky educators are better equipped in dealing school safety issues now than they were in the past.

