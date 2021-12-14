School districts ‘Stuff the Bus’ to send caravan of care to Western Kentucky

LOUISA, Ky. — Superintendents from schools across the region are planning to pack in donations this week to send aid to Western Kentucky, following the devastation of the weekend tornadoes.

School districts throughout the region were assigned a specific item or category of items to collect, asking their communities to help “stuff the bus.” Those buses will then travel as part of a caravan to get the items to those who need them most.

“It’s heart-wrenching and particularly at this time of year which is supposed to be a time of joy and happiness,” said Jenkins Independent Schools Superintendent Damian Johnson.

The initiative, spreading across the state as the idea of Greenup County Superintendent Traysea Moresea, was spearheaded in the 15th Region by Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher. He said it is about bringing the region together to show solidarity and support.

“When we talk about Commonwealth, people across this community, across this state, are about the common wealth of the entire state,” he said.

He said it is channeling the same support his area received during the ice storms last year and a smaller tornado decades before.

“To see people to bring in those supplies was something that— we just knew we weren’t alone,” said Dr. Fletcher.

Items can be delivered to their respective school districts:

Boyd County- Water

Carter County- Hats, Gloves, Scarves

Fairview Independent- Non-Perishable Food and Toiletries

Floyd County- Blankets

Greenup County- Toys

Johnson County- Water

Jenkins Independent- Water

Lawrence County- Cleaning Supplies

Martin County- Non-Perishable Food and Toiletries

Magoffin County- Cleabing Supplies

Paintsville Independent- Blankets

Pike County-ToysPikeville Independent- Toys

Raceland Independent- Water

Russell Independent- Water

Those involved say the community response has already been incredible and they are hoping to fill many buses and bring a small piece of comfort to their neighbors in need.

“And we really focus on our students day to day,” said Dr. Fletcher. “But, you know, the longer I’m in this job the more I see superintendents say, you know, ‘It’s about all of our students and we want to help everybody.’”

The 16th region caravan is leaving from Rowan County Monday morning, while the 15th region caravan is expected to leave from Salyersville, meeting up in Winchester to send the caravan of care to the area.The groups are partnering with the West Kentucky Educational Cooperative to bring the supplies to a warehouse for distribution, since many of the schools in the area were hit hard or are hard to get to based on the situation.

Schools and district offices are serving as drop-off points. To find out where you can take donations, call your local school district.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.