Rand Paul’s campaign donates $100,000 to tornado relief

Rand Paul
Rand Paul(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rand Paul announced on Monday his re-election campaign will donate $100,000 to charities following Saturday’s deadly tornado outbreak in south-central Kentucky.

“My home, my community, my family and friends are hurting,” said Senator Rand Paul. “Yet, through it all, our spirit has not broken and instead we have resolved to come back stronger than ever.”

The money will go to the following organizations: The Mayfield Graves County tornado relief fund, Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief, Relevant Church, Redemption City Church, HOTEL Inc. and The United Way of Southern Kentucky.

“In the days and weeks ahead, both my campaign and my official office will join every effort to help Western Kentucky heal,” the senator said.

