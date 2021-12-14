Advertisement

Pikeville celebrates state title during “Day of the Panther”

By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Not long after wrapping up their second state title in three years, the Pikeville Panthers celebrated with the community.

Pikeville High School held a pep rally celebrating the team, with the trophy and games for students.

The celebration continued at the stage at Appalachian Wireless Arena. Players received their medals and championship T-shirts there.

“It’s something that makes Pikeville special,” said head coach Chris McNamee. “They support our local high school, our athletics. Football is something we have a lot of people come out for. They’ve been so good to us, we wanted to share it with them.”

Pikeville mayor Jimmy Carter also spoke at the event.

