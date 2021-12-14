Pikeville celebrates state title during “Day of the Panther”

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Not long after wrapping up their second state title in three years, the Pikeville Panthers celebrated with the community.

Pikeville High School held a pep rally celebrating the team, with the trophy and games for students.

The celebration continued at the stage at Appalachian Wireless Arena. Players received their medals and championship T-shirts there.

“It’s something that makes Pikeville special,” said head coach Chris McNamee. “They support our local high school, our athletics. Football is something we have a lot of people come out for. They’ve been so good to us, we wanted to share it with them.”

Pikeville mayor Jimmy Carter also spoke at the event.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.