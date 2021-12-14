Operation UNITE awarded $15,000, using it to provide transitional housing

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Operation UNITE was awarded a $15,000 from UnitedHealthcare that it will be using for Kentuckians transitioning from residential substance-use treatment programs to sober living and transitional housing.

Operation UNITE stands for Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment and Education, and it is a non-profit corporation.

“It’s important because when someone completes a residential treatment program, they’ve kind of been in this bubble while they’ve been there and for them to leave straight from there and go right back home often leads to things that they’re just not quite ready for, so this funding will help to actually bridge that gap between residential treatment and them actually going back home, to help prepare them more for that,” Jamie Gilliam, Supervisor for Kentucky Health Statewide Call Center said.

Gilliam works first hand with those in recovery and says they are much more likely to relapse when they go right back to their normal habitat rather than the transitional housing.

“Kentucky is on the forefront of fighting this epidemic, most states do not have a call center like ours... It’s just so needed, we’ve had over 5,000 individuals call and it’s increasing every day and we’ve really seen that increase as we’ve offered the transitional housing,” Courtney Maynard, Screening and Referral Specialist/Training Coordinator for Operation UNITE said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.