Ky. First Lady, Fayette Co. Sheriff’s Office partner for toy drive to help kids affected by tornadoes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You can help bring Christmas to kids impacted by the weekend’s tornadoes.

The devastating tornadoes hit just weeks before Christmas, leaving many families without presents for their children.

First Lady Britainy Beshear is launching the Western Kentucky Toy Drive. Officials are collecting toys, books, electronics and $25 MasterCard or Visa gift cards for children in the hardest-hit areas.

“There are children all over the world who live in apartment buildings or locations where there are no chimneys and Santa finds a way,” the First Lady said.

In Western Kentucky, some homes don’t have chimneys, while some families don’t have homes after tornadoes ripped through the region.

“The pictures, I don’t think, will even come close to doing the damage justice. It is unfathomable the amount of damage this tornado caused and the type of damage. I do know that people are hurting,” First Lady Beshear said.

You can donate toys for kids of all ages up 18 years old.

In Lexington, you can drop off your toys at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Kathy Witt says that the department was honored to partner with the first lady.

“We live in a very caring community,” said Sheriff Witt. “When our citizens hear there is a need, whether it’s in our community, or in our commonwealth or in our nation, for that matter, they rise to the challenge.”

The toy drive is going on from Tuesday to December 18.

“No gift is too small or too large,” First Lady Beshear said.

In Lexington, donation drop-offs will be accepted 24 hours a day Tuesday-Saturday at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 150 N. Limestone.

“This is going to be a long process. It doesn’t end next week. It doesn’t end on Christmas. There’s massive rebuilding that’s going to have to take place,” Sheriff Witt said. “We live in a very caring community and when we hear that there’s a need, whether it’s in our community or in our commonwealth or our nation for that matter, they rise to the challenge.”

You can also drop off donations at the Pieratt’s locations at 110 Mt. Tabor Road and 125 E. Reynolds Road. Drop-offs will be accepted from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.