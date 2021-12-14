Issues & Answers: Charles Booker talks tornado relief, senate campaign

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s edition of Issues and Answers, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sat down to talk with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker. Booker spent the day helping with tornado relief efforts in Western Kentucky. The former state representative also talked about his campaign to unseat U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, who was featured on the program in November.

You can watch the episode above.

