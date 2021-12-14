Eastern Kentucky schools collect donations for Western Kentucky families

MAGOFFIN COUNTY (WKYT) - Public school districts in eastern Kentucky are pulling together to help families in western Kentucky.

As people clean up what violent tornadoes left behind across western Kentucky, Magoffin County Schools along with other districts have started a new Stuff the Bus campaign to help those in need.

“We know, as a small community, what it’s like to go through such a devastating loss and we just want to do what we can to send support to western Kentucky, all of western Kentucky,” said Minerva Arnett, assistant principal at North Magoffin Elementary.

While the campaign started just this week, they have already seen an outpouring of support and donations come in, but school officials say they’re not surprised after this community went through a similar situation with the tornado back in 2012.

“Our community as a whole, it took a while to bounce back, but we did, and we’re so grateful for that and we’re grateful for those who lended help to us then and we’re thankful that we can support them now,” Arnett said.

Throughout the rest of the week, they’re looking for donations to start filling their bus with supplies, because even as a small community, Arnett says she knows how big of a difference this can make for those in western Kentucky.

“We want to stuff the bus with as much as we can for those people that definitely need our support right now,” Arnett said.

By Monday morning, all the school districts who raised donations will come together to drive their busses out to western Kentucky to drop off the supplies to several areas.

