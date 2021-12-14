Dry trend continues for a couple of more days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After another chilly start to the day, temperatures will again warm up quickly with sunshine.

Today and Tonight

Most locations will start near the 30-degree mark this morning, but should be in the upper 50s to around 60 by this afternoon. Clouds will start to increase later this evening and we could drift between partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight as lows drop to the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

I think we squeeze out one more dry day on Wednesday, but it will definitely be a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds at times. Highs should push their way into the low to mid-60s as southwest winds start to kick up a little bit and temperatures should only drop into the upper 40s overnight.

We will start Thursday dry, but rain chances will pick up late as a disturbance moves through the region. Those rain chances will linger through Friday and most of Saturday as a cold front approaches. I don’t think we see a repeat of last weekend, but heavy rain is possible at times. We’ll need to keep an eye on the creeks and streams. There is the potential for 1-3″ of rain in a short amount of time. We will continue to monitor the situation closely. Highs will be around 60 on Friday and top out in the low to mid-60s around midnight on Saturday before falling throughout the day with the front.

It looks like we’ll start to dry out to close out the last weekend before Christmas (crazy, isn’t it?). It will be much cooler with highs only in the low to mid-40s.

