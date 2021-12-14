Advertisement

Dispatch: Semi-truck crashes into Prestonsburg apartment complex

(WSAZ)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a semi-truck that crashed into an apartment complex.

Prestonsburg dispatchers said the truck crashed into Green Acres Housing.

Prestonsburg Police Department is on scene and the road is closed.

We are told they are working to get the truck out of the complex.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby Valley High School sophomore Collier Fuller was caught with his character on display as...
Character like Collier: Sideline prayer shot shared across social media
‘They stole something from all of us’ : Family remembers life of Lois Adams
‘They stole something from all of us’: Family remembers life of Lois Adams
Willie Belcher
Laurel County deputies looking for missing hunter
Person hit, killed in Laurel County crash
Gov. Andy Beshear: 74 confirmed dead after Western Kentucky tornado

Latest News

Stuff the Bus
School districts ‘Stuff the Bus’ to send caravan of care to Western Kentucky
School safety expert gives tips on how to keep Kentucky students safe from threats
UNITE
Operation UNITE awarded $15,000, using it to provide transitional housing
The weather service says the tornado did a lot of damage to the airport, destroying a lot of...
NWS confirms EF-2 tornado hit Boyle County airport