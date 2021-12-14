Clouds slowly increase ahead of late week showers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been another calm and mild day in the mountains, but clouds will be on the increase soon as showers look to work back in for the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Weather-wise, we’ll see more quiet conditions heading through the overnight hours. At the same time, however, we’ll continue to see clouds work on through the region as our next system draws closer to the area. Those extra clouds act like a blanket, keeping overnight lows in the middle to upper 40s.

It’ll be a mix of sun and clouds to start off Wednesday afternoon, but turning more overcast as the afternoon wears on. Despite this, we’ll continue to be quite mild, with afternoon highs climbing into the middle 60s thanks to light southwest breezes in the area. Clouds continue to filter in overnight, with overnight lows falling back to near 50°.

Thursday and Beyond

A return to soggy weather looks to be in the work as we finish off the work week. By Thursday, another storm system draws closer to the region. This will bring rounds of showers to the region. At this point it looks like some rumbles of thunder are possible, but nothing jumping out at me as overly strong, though occasional heavy rain will have to be watched. Rounds of showers work through Thursday and Friday as highs stay in the 60s both days.

One last round of showers looks to move through on Saturday morning as a frontal boundary approaches the area. That will help drop afternoon temperatures back into the 40s for Saturday and that’s where we look to stay as a mix of sun and clouds works back in on Sunday.

Early indications are more rain possible by early next week with daytime highs back into the low 50s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.