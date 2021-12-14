Advertisement

AP Women’s Basketball Poll: Kentucky falls after top-ten loss

Robyn Benton scored a season high 22 points but the 14th-ranked Kentucky women’s basketball...
Robyn Benton scored a season high 22 points but the 14th-ranked Kentucky women’s basketball team lost to DePaul 94-85(UK Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - UConn has dropped to seventh in the women’s AP Top 25, its lowest ranking since 2007. South Carolina remained the unanimous top choice after holding off Maryland over the weekend. The Gamecocks have now beaten four teams that were ranked in the top 10 this season. The Gamecocks visit No. 15 Duke on Wednesday. N.C. State was again second in the poll, followed by Stanford, Arizona and Baylor. Georgia Tech, which beat UConn last week, is back in the poll at No. 18. North Carolina also entered at No. 25, its first ranking since 2015.

  1. South Carolina
  2. NC State
  3. Stanford
  4. Arizona
  5. Baylor
  6. Louisville
  7. Connecticut
  8. T-7 Tennessee
  9. Maryland
  10. Indiana
  11. Texas
  12. Iowa State
  13. Michigan
  14. Iowa
  15. Duke
  16. USF
  17. Georgia
  18. Georgia Tech
  19. Kentucky
  20. BYU
  21. Notre Dame
  22. LSU
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Ohio State
  25. North Carolina

