AP Poll: Kentucky tumbles after unranked loss

Kentucky's Kellan Grady (31) looks to pass during an NCAA college basketball game against Notre...
Kentucky's Kellan Grady (31) looks to pass during an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Baylor took advantage of Purdue’s last-second loss to Rutgers last week to become the fourth different team at No. 1 in the past four weeks. The Bears earned every vote from a 61-member national media panel Monday to reach the top spot in the poll for the first time since a four-week run ended on Feb. 17, 2020. The Bears (9-0) were followed by former No. 1s Duke and Purdue along with UCLA and Gonzaga, which began the season atop the poll and spent the first two weeks there before losses to the Blue Devils and Alabama in a span of three games.

  1. Baylor
  2. Duke
  3. Purdue
  4. UCLA
  5. Gonzaga
  6. Alabama
  7. Kansas
  8. Arizona
  9. Villanova
  10. USC
  11. Iowa State
  12. Michigan State
  13. Auburn
  14. Houston
  15. Ohio State
  16. Seton Hall
  17. Texas
  18. Tennessee
  19. LSU
  20. UConn
  21. Kentucky
  22. Xavier
  23. Colorado State
  24. Arkansas
  25. Texas Tech

