AP Poll: Kentucky tumbles after unranked loss

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Baylor took advantage of Purdue’s last-second loss to Rutgers last week to become the fourth different team at No. 1 in the past four weeks. The Bears earned every vote from a 61-member national media panel Monday to reach the top spot in the poll for the first time since a four-week run ended on Feb. 17, 2020. The Bears (9-0) were followed by former No. 1s Duke and Purdue along with UCLA and Gonzaga, which began the season atop the poll and spent the first two weeks there before losses to the Blue Devils and Alabama in a span of three games.

Baylor Duke Purdue UCLA Gonzaga Alabama Kansas Arizona Villanova USC Iowa State Michigan State Auburn Houston Ohio State Seton Hall Texas Tennessee LSU UConn Kentucky Xavier Colorado State Arkansas Texas Tech

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.