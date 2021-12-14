250 jobs expected from ARC’s purchase of part of OLBH property

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Addiction Recovery Care’s (ARC) purchase of part of the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital complex is expected to bring 250 jobs to Greenup County.

State officials and ARC president and CEO Tim Robinson made that announcement Tuesday.

ARC has signed a letter of intent with Bon Secours Mercy Health for purchase of part of the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital property. The move will bring an estimated 250 jobs to operate and support the facility.

The organization operates a network of more than 30 addiction treatment centers in 20 eastern and central Kentucky counties, according to a news release. It has been providing services since 2010 and treated more than 25,000 Kentuckians at more than 30 locations in eastern and central Kentucky.

“Today marks a major milestone in our plans to bring hope, purpose and recovery to Greenup County, and we are thankful for the community’s support as we move forward with this initiative,” Robinson said in the news release.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in the release, “When I got the news of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital closing last year after nearly 70 years of service, I was truly disappointed. The fact that it is being reopened to help Kentuckians in recovery is going to bring hope to this region and help so many people transform their lives, in addition to investing in the local economy by creating 250 new jobs. Congratulations and thank you to Tim Robinson and ARC for this outstanding achievement.”

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.