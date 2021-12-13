Advertisement

West Knox church, coffee shop need help collecting items for Kentucky victims

Scooter’s Coffee Shop agreed to donate half of its sales to relief items that Soul Church will be taking to Mayfield, Kentucky.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, Heart and Soul Church in West Knox sent out a county-wide call for help after learning of Kentucky’s nature disaster that took lives and people’s homes over the weekend. They’re collecting a list of immediate items requested from their sister church, Grace Life, in Mayfield Kentucky.

“I’m from Florida. So, I’ve gone through a lot of hurricanes and worked in the grocery department and thought man, these people need things right now,” organizer and church member, Nathan Woody, said. “Before Saturday was over, there were already three guys saying, ‘hey we’re going to go and spend all next week there. ‘”

Woody is also the district manager at Scooter’s Coffee Shop that is pitching in to help with the church’s plan. On Tuesday, the shop agreed to donate half of its sales to relief items that Woody and a team of others will be taking to Mayfield sometime next week.

Heart and Soul will be taking the following items at Scooter’s Coffee Shop Dec. 14th from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.:

- Hygiene products

- Water bottles

- New blankets

- Tarps

- Hand warmers

- Diapers and baby wipes

- Flashlights, batteries, lighters, and candles

