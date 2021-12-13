Advertisement

WATCH: National Weather Service releases drone footage after surveying tornado damage

Drone footage of Bowling Green tornado damage
Drone footage of Bowling Green tornado damage(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Louisville’s branch of the National Weather Service released drone footage of storm damage in Bowling Green after conducting a survey on Sunday.

You can watch the footage by clicking here.

The NWS survey teams are still conducting surveys and have a preliminary rating of EF-3 for the tornado that struck Bowling Green. You can read more from Sunday’s survey in this article.

