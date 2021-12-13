Advertisement

Upper Room makes room for Christmas toy giveaway

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
REGINA, Ky. (WYMT) - Upper Room Praise and Worship is preparing for its first community Christmas gift giveaway.

The church, located at 10519 Regina Belcher Hwy, received a donation from Toys for Tots last year, but it came in too late for the organization of a giveaway. So, with the help of church members and community partners, that stockpile has grown this year to allow the church to make gifts available to more people in the community.

“We feel like we’ve got enough that we can pull this off and help our community, help these families. I know it’s been tough with the pandemic,” “But, most of all, we want to share the most precious gift with these people and that is the gift that came on the original Christmas.”

He said the event, which is set for Saturday from noon until 3 p.m., is about being a resource to people in need, during a time when they could use an extra boost the most.

“Just seeing their face light up- this may be the only toys they get,” Bartley said. “That may be the only Christmas they have and we just want to be here for this community to lean on.”

Donations are still being accepted at the church in preparation for the day of giving. After the giveaway, around 6 p.m., the church is hosting a benefit concert to help raise funds for one of the church members who recently received a kidney transplant.

