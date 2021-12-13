‘There’s nothing:’ Bowling Green homeowners in shock after tornado levels neighborhood

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a crew in the Creekwood neighborhood of Bowling Green.

Families young and old live there, many of them are from eastern Europe.

One family we talked to lived through the unthinkable.

“Nothing, there’s nothing. Crying. I’m surprised she survived,” said Alma Bekan, whose mother’s house was destroyed in the tornado.

On Monday Bekan took her mom to see what’s left of her house.

“She’s very shaky,” Bekan said.

It’s their first time seeing what’s left.

“This is all that’s left which you pretty much see just the foundation. The garage was here, the cars are totaled. I think that their room and closet was somewhere here. Can’t really tell,” Bekan said.

Bekan said her mom and brother hunkered down in a closet.

“They covered themselves with a blanket and some cushions. They prayed for the best,” Bekan said.

She said the tornado blew the house down.

“Once they came to, they were somewhere down here where our shed used to be, porch area which doesn’t exist anymore. My brother started looking around to see where my mom was. He started calling for her.. She did tap him,” Bekan said.

Bekan said her mother and brother ran to safety. They said their street is now unrecognizable.

“She’s lost, she doesn’t have anything, her whole life was here,” Bekan said.

A lot of folks, including Bekan’s mother, hid in closets in the interior part of their houses during the tornado. They said it’s what saved their lives.

Schools are not in session in Bowling Green following the tornado. Many of the schools are being used as shelters.

One of the buses, nicknamed “Blue the Bus,” is serving as a proud mascot for the state of Kentucky in its time of need. The bus is carrying food, water and other supplies.

“They don’t have electricity, they’re at the shelter,” bus driver Melanie Edison said.

Edison is one of several bus drivers taking on new routes, navigating around the rubble, downed trees and wires.

“You think you have trouble, but when you get out here and look, you have nothing to worry about,” Edison said.

She and the other drivers and monitors said many of their students have seen death and destruction these last few days. She said they could use things like money and gift cards.

Warren County Public Schools is providing meals on Tuesday. If your child needs one, head to any high school from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to pick up a bag.

Street sign split. Semi flipped. Only sounds I hear are fire alarms and people asking if water/food is needed. Homeowners in Bowling Green are walking around in shock. Many of them visiting what’s left of their house for the first time—today. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/fUU24p9TMg — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) December 13, 2021

Just got into Bowling Green. The Creekwood neighborhood hit hard. House and house leveled here. Folks walking around with crates of food and water. Live report at noon @WKYT pic.twitter.com/3VtSOg6lak — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) December 13, 2021

