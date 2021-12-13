Sunny and dry conditions continue for the first half of the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure will continue to dominate the headlines for now, but some changes are on the way by the end of the week.

Today and Tonight

After a chilly morning, temperatures will quickly climb toward the 60-degree mark with the sunshine and warmer air surging in from the south. Clear skies will take us back into the low to mid-30s overnight. Expect some patchy frost on your cars the next couple of mornings, so give yourself time to get them warmed up or scraped off.

Extended Forecast

The sunshine and mild temperatures continue Tuesday and Wednesday, but a few clouds will drift back into the mix on Wednesday ahead of a system that will likely affect us later in the week. Highs on Tuesday top out around 60 and soar into the mid-60s on Wednesday. Lows both nights should be in the 40s.

Thursday will start dry, but the deeper into the day we get, the better the rain chances are. I think most hold off until the evening and overnight hours, but highs could approach the 70-degree mark before they arrive.

Friday and the last weekend before Christmas look soggy at times. While the rain Thursday night into Friday appears to come from a disturbance, the system on Friday into Saturday looks like a cold front. We will still be in the low 60s on Friday, but after a midnight high in the upper 50s on Saturday, temperatures will crash into the upper 20s by Saturday night.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to our neighbors in the western part of the state as they continue the cleanup after violent tornadoes from this weekend. You can find ways you can help here.

