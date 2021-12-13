Advertisement

Shock and devastation after deadly Mayfield tornado

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of families lost their homes after a devastating tornado tore through Graves County late Friday night.

FEMA has a team in Mayfield, helping to assess the damage and assisting families with the weeks and months ahead. Many say they’re still stunned by what has happened to their town.

“Praying for my friends, family, everybody,” said Melody Price, who lives in Mayfield.

Price’s community is unrecognizable after the strong tornado.

“When you actually see it in your hometown you’re like, ‘this is really happening’. I had my grandchildren in the closet with me and my eight-year-old said ‘nana is this really going on, is this really happening to us?”

Price and her neighbors are left to hold onto memories of what used to be before December 10. Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan says her community will bounce back.

“I’ve tried to not cry a lot, but I did cry. I had to have a moment. But I looked across the rubble of that bank and saw the flag of the United States. Thad had just flown at that fire station. But I know, that in the future we will raise another flag which represents everything that’s happened here,” said Mayor O’Nan.

