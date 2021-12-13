Several Hazard organizations host ‘The Red Hat Event’ to promote harm reduction in community

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several organizations in Hazard came together to offer people the gift of harm reduction this holiday season.

KIRP, Care to Hope, Key Treat, QR Team and many other community organizations sponsored The Red Hat Event in the parking lot of the Perry County Health Department on Monday, December 13.

”We all work together. Its just about saving lives. The more resources we can put together, contacts, information... I learn something new everyday that I’m out here,” said Sandra Boucher, Program Director for the Perry County Quick Response Team.

This event offered HIV and Hep C testing, Narcan and Fentanyl test strips, personal hygiene products, car seat checks, and several other items and services.

