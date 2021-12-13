Advertisement

Quiet forecast continues for the first half of the week

WYMT Sunny
WYMT Sunny(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a beautiful day around the mountains today as high pressure continues to dominate the weather picture for much of the first half of the week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

High pressure in control kept skies sunny today and we will continue to see mostly clear skies tonight along with calm winds. This will lead to lows falling back down into the lower to middle 30s around the region this evening.

Sunny skies look to continue into our Tuesday and, with our warm airmass in place, we should see highs stay well above average yet again. We’ll top out in the lower to middle 60s with mostly sunny skies in the region. We may see a few clouds move in later on Tuesday night as a warm front pushes by the region, increasing moisture values and temperatures as well. We should finish in the lower 40s for overnight lows.

Midweek and Beyond

Mild air continues to filter in behind our warm front on Wednesday afternoon, leading to warmer and even slightly more humid conditions for the middle of the week. Wednesday, however, should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds and quite mild highs in the low to middle 60s. Overnight lows near 50° possible overnight as clouds increase once again.

Thursday looks to start dry, but waves of showers look to move into the region by Thursday afternoon and Thursday night as daytime highs remain mild in the middle to upper 60s. Shower chances continue Thursday night and into Friday as well. Highs stay above normal heading into the weekend with shower chances continuing. Friday and Saturday look to feature highs back near 60°, which is still well above normal for this time of year, though our front finally looks to pass through Saturday night, dropping highs to near 50° by Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person hit, killed in Laurel County crash
Members of the Bowling Green Fire Department dig through the remains of a house destroyed by a...
Tornado damage in Bowling Green leaves residents stunned, devastated
Credit: City Of Manchester Fire Department
Big Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue chief dies
‘This will ultimately be the longest tornado in U.S. history,’ says Gov. Andy Beshear
Tornado damage Bowling Green
Here is how you can help Western Kentucky tornado victims

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear discusses severe weather, the significant damage caused and the multiple...
Gov. Andy Beshear: Tornadoes leave 64 dead
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Sunny and dry conditions continue for the first half of the week
Sheriff Derek Robbins says a report, showing deputies in Grave County driving around in damaged...
Boyle County Sheriff’s Office donating cruisers to Western Kentucky
The industrial district in Mayfield is where many people worked before the tornado on December...
Shock and devastation after deadly Mayfield tornado