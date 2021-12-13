Quiet forecast continues for the first half of the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a beautiful day around the mountains today as high pressure continues to dominate the weather picture for much of the first half of the week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

High pressure in control kept skies sunny today and we will continue to see mostly clear skies tonight along with calm winds. This will lead to lows falling back down into the lower to middle 30s around the region this evening.

Sunny skies look to continue into our Tuesday and, with our warm airmass in place, we should see highs stay well above average yet again. We’ll top out in the lower to middle 60s with mostly sunny skies in the region. We may see a few clouds move in later on Tuesday night as a warm front pushes by the region, increasing moisture values and temperatures as well. We should finish in the lower 40s for overnight lows.

Midweek and Beyond

Mild air continues to filter in behind our warm front on Wednesday afternoon, leading to warmer and even slightly more humid conditions for the middle of the week. Wednesday, however, should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds and quite mild highs in the low to middle 60s. Overnight lows near 50° possible overnight as clouds increase once again.

Thursday looks to start dry, but waves of showers look to move into the region by Thursday afternoon and Thursday night as daytime highs remain mild in the middle to upper 60s. Shower chances continue Thursday night and into Friday as well. Highs stay above normal heading into the weekend with shower chances continuing. Friday and Saturday look to feature highs back near 60°, which is still well above normal for this time of year, though our front finally looks to pass through Saturday night, dropping highs to near 50° by Sunday.

