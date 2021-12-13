Queen City Records in Hazard celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting event

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several community leaders came out to celebrate Queen City Records for its grand opening ribbon cutting event on Monday, December 13.

The record store first opened its doors in November, but it wasn’t until now that the owners have had the chance to host an official grand opening.

”We’re so happy to be here and very happy to see that everybody’s excited to see us here and to help us out in any way that they can, even in here buying records themselves,” said Queen City Records co-owner and manager, Mary Jo Everidge.

Queen City Records is open Monday through Friday from noon to 7:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

