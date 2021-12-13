Perry Central High School JROTC giving back to the community

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Winter has arrived and Christmas is right around the corner. To celebrate, Perry Central High School JROTC is showing holiday spirit by giving back to their community.

On Monday, the JROTC held a project event created and hosted by the cadets themselves, giving out gloves, hygiene items, coats, food and more.

”This service project is basically just trying to have a direct impact on the community the homeless and the poor more so than anything,” senior JROTC student, Alex Lewis said.

Several organizations donated items to the event ahead of time, and members of the community came out to enjoy the free gifts. Senior Army Instructor, Tim Cory, was impressed with the turnout at the event his cadets organized themselves.

“I tell them that you know JROTC isn’t about the classroom per say it isn’t even about wearing the uniform once a week, it’s about doing this stuff here,” Tim Cory said.

The JROTC plans to do more events just like this one, including one in the near future to help Kentucky residents affected by the recent tornado.

