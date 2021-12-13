Over 70 homes in Taylor Co. devastated by tornado

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An EF-3 tornado that tore through Taylor County killed at least one person and devastated 70 homes.

The Thompson family said they’re lucky to be alive as they woke up just in time to seek shelter as a tornado tore into their area.

“My phone lit up and my sister said that it was on the ground and it was heading this way and it wasn’t, what, a couple minutes after that that we were able to make it to the bathtub,” Tracy Thompson said.

They said while it passed by quickly, the sound was as loud as a freight train as their house was ripped apart.

“You could physically feel the house moving and it was almost like a vacuum type of, you could just feel pressure,” Garrett Thompson said.

And once things calmed back down, the Thompsons said they could hear cries for help piercing through the night.

“We heard people across the road but we couldn’t get out, we couldn’t get to them,” Garrett said.

On Sunday, National Weather Service officials were in the area conducting surveys and they found preliminarily that an EF-3 tornado is the cause to all of this destruction.

“We’re just very thankful. I mean you can look around this and great big trees just snapped, we got out basically without a scratch,” Garrett said.

And while they pick up the pieces of their life left behind, they said their hope has been restored thanks to all those reaching out to help.

“The outpouring of the community, the neighbors, friends and family, has just been overwhelming,” Garrett said.

It will likely still be several days for other surveys to be done, but officials said the tornado in Taylor County is likely the same tornado that tore through the Bowling Green area.

I’m in Taylor County today where the NWS says a possible EF-3 tornado tore through communities #KYwx @WKYT pic.twitter.com/H7Os1bYaJq — Adam Burniston (@AdamBurnistonWX) December 13, 2021

