Letcher County Central’s National Honor Society to host donation drive for Western Kentuckians

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Letcher County Central students have come together to help the Western Kentuckians affected by the tornado on Friday.

“When you see devastating images like that, its kind of like an instinct to want to help because that’s what we do in the mountains, we help each other,” said Letcher County senior and National Honor Society member, Olivia Frazier.

After seeing the devastation caused by the tornado, Frazier knew she wanted to help in any way she could, so she contacted several friends and the school’s Nation Honor Society sponsor, Johnette Collins, for some help:

“They wanted to do this and there was no way I could say no. I knew people needed help, so I was like yes, let’s go with it,” said Collins.

Frazier, Collins, and other members of the school’s National Honor Society came together to plan a donation drive.

“Whether its Western Kentucky, Northern Kentucky, we’re still Kentuckians and we’re gonna get together and help and it’s just really nice to be this beacon of light in such a terrible time,” said Ellie Mullins, Letcher County student and National Honor Society member.

The group’s donation drive will kick off Monday, December 13, at Letcher County Central. Those involved encourage people to drop off donation items in the front office during regular school hours. The donation drive will end Friday, December 17.

Below is a list of recommended donation items.

