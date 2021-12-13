Laurel County deputies looking for missing hunter
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing hunter.
Deputies said Willie Belcher, 39, was last seen off Pine Creek Church Road on Sunday.
Police add Belcher’s car was found on Pine Creek Church Road at 5:00 p.m.
A land search is ongoing by the London-Laurel Rescue Squad.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.
See more below:
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.