Laurel County deputies looking for missing hunter

Willie Belcher
Willie Belcher(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing hunter.

Deputies said Willie Belcher, 39, was last seen off Pine Creek Church Road on Sunday.

Police add Belcher’s car was found on Pine Creek Church Road at 5:00 p.m.

A land search is ongoing by the London-Laurel Rescue Squad.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

