Late Knott County Schools Superintendent Kim King honored during WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Pink Out event

By Dakota Makres and Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - During the 35th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Classic championship tournament on Saturday.

Many Knott County fans filled the stands with pink to remember former Knott County Schools Superintendent Kim King. She died from breast cancer earlier this year.

Knott County fans and players wore pink to honor her memory.

“It’s really been just overwhelming seeing how many people come out and support Ms. King” said Knott County Schools Superintendent Brent Hoover. “And all that she did for Knott County schools and this tournament in general.”

During halftime, a scholarship to honor King’s memory was awarded to a Knott County student.

“My dad and I are so appreciative of you know, seeing people remember mom and mom loved these tournaments,” said Kim King’s daughter Kennedy King. “She loved being a part of it and seeing all of the local teams from Eastern Kentucky get involved.”

“She loved seeing Knott County students being able to succeed and being able to participate in any of these tournaments that she could,” King added.

