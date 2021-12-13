Advertisement

KSP: Death investigation in Letcher County

(Live 5/File)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, Kentucky State Police said they responded to a call about an unresponsive woman on Trent Drive in Whitesburg.

Troopers responded and found 82-year-old Lois Adams dead inside her home.

Police said foul play is expected and they have scheduled an autopsy.

If you have any information, you can call KSP Post 13, Hazard at 606-435-6069.

