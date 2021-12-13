Kentucky Blood Center seeing double amount of donation appointments since tornadoes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials with the Kentucky Blood Center said they have seen quite a response from the community in the wake of tornadoes ripping through western Kentucky. Mandy Brajuha with the Blood Center said they’ve seen their appointment numbers double since those tornadoes touched down.

“We never know when a tragedy will strike or where it will hit and certainly we want to be poised to keep a great blood supply on the shelves at our hospitals, and then also to be able to share when something like this hits another part of the country,” Brajuha said.

Brajuha said that response to this tragedy was quick. She said there is a system in place to make sure that blood can get where it needs to go quickly, when something like this happens, and it worked like a charm.

“Very quickly a group of community blood centers that are part of a task force for blood relief got to work and got blood where it was needed. That’s what the system’s built for and it worked perfectly,” Brajuha said.

Brajuha said they are prepared to give more units if they’re needed, but she says that it’s just as important to make sure they are stocked up for when the next tragedy strikes.

“These tragedies happen unfortunately but it was the blood that was on the shelves, it was the donors that came in Thursday, Friday, Wednesday of last week that were able to help with that tragedy. If the blood’s not on the shelves when that tragedy happens then we can’t impact the victims and help them recover,” Brajuha said.

Brajuha said the best way the blood center can be prepared for when tragedies strike is for people to come out and regularly donate. You can find out more information on how to donate here.

Brajuha said the Kentucky Blood Center was able to supply blood to hospitals in Paducah. Their partner Blood Centers of America was able to provide over 100 units to Vanderbilt hospital.

@KYBloodCenter officials tell me that the number of donor appointments doubled after tornadoes devastated Western Kentucky. Officials say that they supplied blood to two hospitals in Paducah, and encourage everyone to keep giving to keep the blood supply up. More on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/GENap2B08c — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) December 13, 2021

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.