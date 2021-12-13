‘It’ll be a change for everybody’: Communities affected by 2012 tornado react to Western Kentucky

(WYMT) - Cleanup and recovery efforts continue Monday in the aftermath of the horrific tornado that tore through Western Kentucky this past weekend.

For many in Eastern Kentucky, including those in Salyersville and West Liberty, it is an all too familiar sight.

As people in Mayfield and Bowling Green are going through a similar experience now, people in those communities understand all too well.

While the tornado that came through happened almost a decade ago, many in the area are still feeling the effects.

Mayor Pete Shepherd said when he saw the photos and video of what Western Kentucky was going through, his mind immediately went back in time to that day in March.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking when you see houses that people live in are destroyed or leveled,” he said. “You see businesses that people have worked all their life to build up are just gone. It’s just a terrible feeling.”

Shepherd said his city is planning to help out those in Western Kentucky in the coming days.

For others, it serves as a grim reminder, with community members adding how it brings up bad memories for those in the mountains.

“We had a tornado hit here about ten years ago. When I saw all the devastation, I couldn’t believe how powerful that one was,” Shepherd said. “What it did and how much damage had been done.”

One organization in West Liberty, Appalachian Pioneer Program, understands the horror Western Kentucky faced.

“The one that went through West Liberty was like 120 mph,” President Austin Shuck said. “So, the fact that this other one was 300 mph is just mind blowing.”

Shuck said they are hosting an upcoming benefit concert to help those in that region.

The show will feature performances by Nicholas Jamerson, Clarke Sexton, and Leah Blevins.

“This is not a crisis that you need to face alone. There are people that want to allocate resources to you whether it’s mental health, or financial health, or supplementation through food, or whatever,” Shucks said. “We want to be there.”

Shepherd said he wants to give those wanting to help advice.

He asks that people wanting to donate, should do so through trusted organizations.

“We had a lot of people just bring stuff and drop it off. You need to get it inventoried and that way when they take it there, they’ll have a place where it’ll be dropped off,” Shepherd said. “They’ll have a point of distribution where all that stuff will be distributed.”

Those affected by the 2012 tornado want to offer empathy to a region in mourning.

“Communities like that, small close-knit communities, they’ll come back,” Shepherd said. “Their family, their friends, just hold your head up. Keep on plugging and it’ll happen but it’ll take time. It’ll take time and it’ll be a change but it’ll be a change for everybody.”

Shuck said the benefit concert will be held January 7th in Pikeville, showtime starts at 7 p.m.

