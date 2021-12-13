Heritage Nursing Home and Corbin Fire Department host glove drive for local school

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility and Corbin Fire Department are participating in friendly competition for a good cause.

They are competing to see who can collect the most gloves to donate to Oak Grove Elementary School students.

“A lot of kids stand out there, have to stand out and wait on the bus and you just never really think about it ‘til you sit down and kinda try to figure out what the need exactly is,” Karlie Troutman, Marketing Director at The Heritage said.

The drive will be going on until December 16th. To donate, you can drop the gloves off at either location. The Heritage is located at 192 Bacon Creek Road in Corbin and the Corbin Fire Department is located at 805 South Main Street in downtown Corbin.

