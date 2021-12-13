Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear: 74 confirmed dead after Western Kentucky tornado

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference to talk about recent relief efforts following the devastating tornadoes in Western Kentucky.

He also gave an update on the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 numbers.

He began the conference with an updated death toll. So far, there have been 74 confirmed deaths.

The Governor added there are more than 109 people confirmed as unaccounted for, but he believes the number is much higher.

Beshear said there are several teams and relief efforts going to Western Kentucky to help the area recover and figure out housing options.

When talking about cleanup efforts, the Governor asked people to stay safe and document what is damaged.

You can watch a livestream below.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

