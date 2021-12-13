Advertisement

Funds to provide housing for human trafficking survivors

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Officials said a housing assistance program for survivors of human trafficking will be developed in Southeastern Kentucky with a federal grant.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Friday that the U.S. Justice Department awarded the $600,000 grant for a short-term housing program that will help trafficking survivors in Bell, Clay, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Rockcastle and Whitley counties.

Cameron said his office will partner with Refuge for Women to provide the assistance.

The nonprofit is a recovery program for survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Cameron said the grant allows officials to provide safe and stable housing services in an underserved region.

