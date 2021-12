HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WAXM 93.5 shared on its Facebook page a donation drive to aid tornado victims and first responders in Western Kentucky.

Donations may be brought to the Perry County Park between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Monday evening.

A list of the needed supplies is included with the post below.

