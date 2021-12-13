Advertisement

Boyle County Sheriff’s Office donating cruisers to Western Kentucky

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Western Kentucky has seen an outpouring of support from across the commonwealth in the days after devastating tornadoes tore a path of destruction.

The Boyle County Sheriff’s Office is finding their own way to help.

Sheriff Derek Robbins says a report, showing deputies in Grave County driving around in damaged cruisers after the tornado, led him to find a way to donate.

Sheriff Robbins says his office had four unused police cruisers they would be able to send to Graves County.

He says some of the cars needed a new battery. Others needed air in the tires before they could head west. Hearing about the donation, the Danville community stepped up to add on.

“The wives had put something on Facebook that we were going to make a trip down there, not that we were donating cars. Now all four of those cars are completely full of water, diapers, batteries and essential things that people may need,” said Sheriff Robbins.

Robbins says they will leave Monday morning for Mayfield. The sheriff says while they are there, his crew will help wherever they are needed.

