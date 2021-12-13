Big Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue chief dies

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Manchester Fire Department officials are reporting the death of an Eastern Kentucky fire chief.

A Facebook post from the department said Big Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department Chief Elmer Sparks died.

“Chief Sparks thank you for your service to Clay County, may you Rest In Peace and we will take it from here,” the post said.

Officials from Big Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue sent WYMT a statement, you can read that below:

“We’re heartbroken to lose our fearless leader, a family member. He was not only serving his community, he was a friend to all. He dedicated his life to the community in many ways but is recognized mostly for his leadership and dedication through the fire service. Please also know that his sister is very ill and in the hospital at this time. We will be holding a candlelight vigil in his honor at the Big Creek Fire Dept on Tuesday night.”

