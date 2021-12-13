Advertisement

Big Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue chief dies

Credit: City Of Manchester Fire Department
Credit: City Of Manchester Fire Department(City Of Manchester Fire Department)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Manchester Fire Department officials are reporting the death of an Eastern Kentucky fire chief.

A Facebook post from the department said Big Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department Chief Elmer Sparks died.

“Chief Sparks thank you for your service to Clay County, may you Rest In Peace and we will take it from here,” the post said.

Officials from Big Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue sent WYMT a statement, you can read that below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
70 dead in Ky. following large tornado
Eastern Kentucky high school student arrested, charged with 26 counts of terroristic threatening
Gov. Andy Beshear briefs Kentuckians after significant severe weather event
Storm Prediction Center Severe Weather Outlook for Friday, December 10, 2021.
Severe Weather Alert Day continues with strong storms Saturday morning
In a statement from Chief Justice John Minton, the Kentucky Supreme Court confirmed the death...
Ky. Supreme Court confirms death of District Judge Brian Crick

Latest News

Laurel County organization delivers truckload of supplies to Bowling Green
Laurel County organization delivers truckload of supplies to Bowling Green
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
70 dead in Ky. following large tornado
Person hit, killed in Laurel County crash
‘This will ultimately be the longest tornado in U.S. history,’ says Gov. Andy Beshear