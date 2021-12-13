Big Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue chief dies
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Manchester Fire Department officials are reporting the death of an Eastern Kentucky fire chief.
A Facebook post from the department said Big Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department Chief Elmer Sparks died.
“Chief Sparks thank you for your service to Clay County, may you Rest In Peace and we will take it from here,” the post said.
Officials from Big Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue sent WYMT a statement, you can read that below:
